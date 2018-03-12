Home > Entertainment

Kylie Jenner Answers Fan Questions And Opens Up About Life Before And After Baby Stormi

She's definitely opening up since becoming a mom

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Even though Ms. Kylie Jenner went MIA for her entire pregnancy, she’s been slowly stepping back into the spotlight since she gave birth. The makeup mogul recently stepped all the way out of her mommy hibernation this weekend and held an impromptu Twitter Q&A with fans, who obviously asked all about her adorable new baby daughter Stormi.

From pregnancy cravings, to Travis Scott being a father, to how Kris Jenner reacted to the news: Kylie answers it all. Take a look at what the new mom had to say about her life during pregnancy and what’s changed now that she’s got her daughter.

Hit the flip to see what the worst part of Kylie’s pregnancy was…

