Kylie Jenner Answers Fan Questions And Opens Up About Life Before And After Baby Stormi

Even though Ms. Kylie Jenner went MIA for her entire pregnancy, she’s been slowly stepping back into the spotlight since she gave birth. The makeup mogul recently stepped all the way out of her mommy hibernation this weekend and held an impromptu Twitter Q&A with fans, who obviously asked all about her adorable new baby daughter Stormi.

Sunday’s with Stormi 🤱🏻💕 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

From pregnancy cravings, to Travis Scott being a father, to how Kris Jenner reacted to the news: Kylie answers it all. Take a look at what the new mom had to say about her life during pregnancy and what’s changed now that she’s got her daughter.

She hasn’t laughed yet. But she smiles A LOT 😍 https://t.co/55gF5Hyqi6 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Yes! Can’t wait till she’s a little bigger https://t.co/TocgNtcun5 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Omg 😫😍 can’t wait to watch her grow but don’t want her to at the same time! 😢👼🏽 https://t.co/uhGcD1CEr8 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Hit the flip to see what the worst part of Kylie’s pregnancy was…

