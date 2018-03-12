OKURRR: Cardi B Accepts Best New Artist Award And Reveals Her Album Is Coming Out In April

Cardi B really had a great night all around at the iHeart Radio Awards this past Sunday. Not only did she open the show with a performance medley of her hottest songs, but she ended the night by taking home an award. The Bronx princess won for Best New Artist, and in true Cardi B fashion, she had a very Belcalis acceptance speech ready to go.

As anyone who knows Cardi might predict, her acceptance speech was perfectly imperfect, and featured her thanking her haters for downloading her music–because either way, she get’s paid. Of course, she also thanks her boyfriend Offset and the rest of her family members. The most memorable moment, however, was Bardi making a pretty big announcement about the state of her long-awaited debut studio album.

Cardi revealed that her album–yet to be given a name, or at least not one that’s been announced yet–is going to be released in April. That’s right, next month, the wait will finally be over for fans to hear what a full project sounds like from Belcalis (outside of her mixtapes, of course). Anyone who follows Cardi knows that we’ve all been promised an album long before this time, so there’s no telling if April will actually yield the album we’re all hoping for–but we might as well be optimistic.

You can watch Cardi’s entire acceptance speech below and get excited at the prospect of more Bardi music very, very soon.

3 things. 1. @iamcardib is the best.

2. she revealed her albums coming out in April

3. she just won #BestNewArtist#iHeartAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/LbUFXfggEp — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 12, 2018

Also On Global Grind: