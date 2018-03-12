Home > News

We Dare You Not To Cry At This Story Of A Dog Waiting On His Dying Owner For Months

It's tew much.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 2 hours ago

Leave a comment
Close-Up Of Dog

Source: Tara Gregg / EyeEm / Getty

One Brazilian dog was so ride-or-die for his owner that he couldn’t let him go, even in death. The story will give you all the Homeward Bound feels, so prep your tissue!

 

The unnamed dog was the pet of a 59-year-old homeless man. The man was stabbed in a street fight in October and was rushed to the hospital. According to MSN, the dog chased after the ambulance the whole way.

If that doesn’t hit you in the pits of your soul, don’t worry, there’s more.

 

After two months, the dog’s owner died from his wounds at the Santa Casa de Novo Horizonte hospital and no one bothered to inform the dog in the right way. Thus, according to local media reports, the dog waited outside the hospital for four months.

Okay.

 

Hospital staff gave the dog food and water, and they eventually took him to a local animal shelter 3 km from the hospital.

 

The only thing is, when a new owner was lined up to take the dog, the canine escaped the shelter and returned to the hospital where his old owner died.

 

Oh, and here’s a picture of the dog.

 

If this doesn’t take home the gold as the most loyal moment of the year, we don’t know what will.

animals , dog , humor , pets , sad , viral

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Weedmaps Presents The Smokers Club 420
Wish Lil Uzi Vert & XXXTentacion Sounded Less Angsty? Peep This Remix
Retail Signs
Waffle House Employee’s Southern Hospitality Pays Off In A Major Way
Close-Up Of Dog
We Dare You Not To Cry At This Story Of A Dog Waiting On His Dying Owner For Months
Kentucky Derby and Oaks Preparations
One Dancer Thought She Was Cute Riding A Horse Into The Club…It Didn’t Go Well
Little girl in angry
That Tragic Moment When You Realize The Weekend Is Over & Tomorrow Is Monday
Trump's Selection For Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Testifies During Her Senate Confirmation Hearing
Watch: Betsy DeVos’ Struggle Answers To Basic Questions Will Remind You That The White House Is Trash
Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - Closing Night In East Rutherford
Nailed It: You Can’t Watch This Video Without Thinking Of Beyoncé And The Beyhive
Young woman with salad
Aspiring Comedian Turns Slavery Into An Episode Of Real Housewives
Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander and Walton Goggins Give GlobalGrind A First Look At Tomb Raider