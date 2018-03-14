Home > News

Secure The Bag Talk: ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Trader Talks Bitcoin

Albert Nunez made a fortune working at the infamous Stratton Oakmont firm alongside the Wolf Of Wall Street in the 1990’s — here are his tips for winning big in the cryptocurrency game today.

Posted 4 hours ago

With many people calling Bitcoin a scam, former Wall Street trader Albert Nunez breaks the latest financial craze down in basic terms and shares his personal experiences as a trader for the Wolf Of Wall Street Jordan Belfort’s Stratton Oakmont firm.

On episode 8 Elgindotcom is joined by JudeTruth and Dutchie Flair as he sits down to interview super stockbroker Albert Nunez to discuss his deep history in wallstreet and his transition to Cryptocurrency and the future of Crypto and technology.

albert nunez , bitcoin , cryptocurrency , ethereum , stratton oakmont , wolf of wall street

