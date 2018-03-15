The Most Hilarious Reactions To The Desus & Mero Vs. DJ Envy Breakfast Club Brawl

Desus & Mero made their third appearance on The Breakfast Club on Thursday morning, but this interview was most definitely not like the others.

The comedy duo made jokes on their VICELAND show about DJ Envy and his wife going on The Real to talk about his cheating scandal, and Envy wasn’t too fond of how it felt to be clowned. Both Desus and Mero apologized in the interview, but that wasn’t good enough for him–and Envy later ended up storming off the set.

Of course, The Bronx duo talks with Charlamagne and Angela Yee for the rest of the interview about what went down, and everyone’s pretty confused on why Envy reacted the way he did. Nonetheless, a million and one jokes came from this interview, and it’s pretty clear who’s side most of the viewers are on…

Dj Envy watching charlamagne, Desus and Mero having fun in the studio like pic.twitter.com/pumsavldIU — TswanaSeun (@LebonLeroyJones) March 15, 2018

“NOBODY GONNA DISRESPECT MY WIFE BUT ME!!!!” – Dj Envy pic.twitter.com/xeqm2ar1yz — Really Ryan (@Really_Ry) March 15, 2018

DJ Envy: Don’t talk about my wife. Desus: My bad, man. DJ Envy:

pic.twitter.com/wscNqC77i7 — Katrina (@punslikepizza) March 15, 2018

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »

Also On Global Grind: