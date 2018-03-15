Home > Entertainment

The Most Hilarious Reactions To The Desus & Mero Vs. DJ Envy Breakfast Club Brawl

The Bronx duo gained a lot of new fans this morning

rebecahjacobs

Posted 43 mins ago

2017 NBA Awards

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Desus & Mero made their third appearance on The Breakfast Club on Thursday morning, but this interview was most definitely not like the others.

The comedy duo made jokes on their VICELAND show about DJ Envy and his wife going on The Real to talk about his cheating scandal, and Envy wasn’t too fond of how it felt to be clowned. Both Desus and Mero apologized in the interview, but that wasn’t good enough for him–and Envy later ended up storming off the set.

Of course, The Bronx duo talks with Charlamagne and Angela Yee for the rest of the interview about what went down, and everyone’s pretty confused on why Envy reacted the way he did. Nonetheless, a million and one jokes came from this interview, and it’s pretty clear who’s side most of the viewers are on…

 

