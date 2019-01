Getting caught in the act of cheating will have you making up as many lies as you can to get out of a sticky situation. However, if you’re going to lie, at least make it believable. Be a better liar than the guy in this video.

Niggas ain’t shit I tell you!! πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ€£πŸ€£πŸ€£πŸ€£πŸ€£πŸ€£πŸ€£πŸ€£πŸ€£β˜ΊοΈ pic.twitter.com/QC7fBUq2kU — Tshepo (@OnlyTshepo) March 16, 2018

Also On Global Grind: