Terrorism: All Victims Of Austin Package Bombs Were People Of Color

This AJ+ video asks if it’s just a coincidence that the three Austin package bombs have all targeted people of color.

All of the victims of the Austin bombings have been people of color. pic.twitter.com/5YiYCKpkPq — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 17, 2018

The two fatalities in the three attacks are 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House and 17-year-old Draylen Mason, whose mother was critically injured.

75-year-old Esperanza Herrera was injured by the third package.

Draylen Mason, 17, brilliant musician, was "like the light in a Rembrandt painting" his former music director said. Mason died 10 days after Anthony Stephan House was killed in another Austin bombing. Hunt the killer or killers down. Find them. Somebody knows. #AustinBombings pic.twitter.com/4BPJvviOAS — John Kass (@John_Kass) March 13, 2018

Austin police have not determined a motive, but they are looking into the possibility of a hate crime.

Austin police have not determined a motive, but they are looking into the possibility of a hate crime.

