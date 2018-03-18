Home > News

Terrorism: All Victims Of Austin Church Bombing Are Black

The local NAACP chapter says residents are paying attention to the pattern, but police have not ruled the bombings as hate crimes yet.

Obama crying

Source: screen shot from video / screen shot

This AJ+ video asks if it’s just a coincidence that the three Austin package bombs have all targeted people of color.

The two fatalities in the three attacks are 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House and 17-year-old Draylen Mason, whose mother was critically injured.

75-year-old Esperanza Herrera was injured by the third package.

Austin police have not determined a motive, but they are looking into the possibility of a hate crime.

Hit he jump to see what the local NAACP chapter said, and how Austin prepared for the threat of further domestic terrorism during SXSW last weekend.

