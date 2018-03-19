Home > Newsletter Stories

So Sad: Boy Shoots His 13-Year-Old Sister Dead Over Video Game Controller

No word yet on if the child will face charges.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 5 hours ago

Leave a comment
Close-Up Of Game Controller On Table

Source: Bence Barócsi / EyeEm / Getty

Tragedy hit a Mississippi home on Saturday when things got out of control over a video game.

A 13-year-old girl was killed by her 9-year-old brother after she refused to give up her video game controller. Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell said the girl was shot in the back of the head and she later died from her injuries at Le Bonheur’s Children’s Hospital on Sunday.

Authorities still don’t know how the 9-year-old had access to the weapon or how much he knew about the dangers of the gun.

“This is all new ground for us, we’ve never dealt with a kid shooting a kid at age 9,” Cantrell said. “We don’t know yet what kind of charges or if charges will be pressed. We want to make sure we’re doing everything correctly.”

The sheriff said the investigation will not be rushed and they hope to keep the identities of the family under wraps, according to Clarion Ledger.

We’ll keep you updated if more major info surfaces. 

 

Gun Violence , guns , tragedy , video games , violence

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Silverback Mountain Gorilla, Democratic Republic of Congo
Planet Of The Apes: This Gorilla Walks Like A Human For One Important Reason
Jay Z
Jay Z Invests $3 Million Into An App That Could Change The Face Of Our Criminal Justice System
Man with his nose covered to not smell the poop
Hol’ Up: Are You Staying With Your Spouse After This Disgusting Prank?
Close-Up Of Adhesive Note Against Wall
This Is What We Ancient Folks Used To Do For Fun Back In The Day
Desus and KID Mero
Desus & Mero Just Dropped Some Merch With Urban Outfitters, But Hurry, It’s Selling Out Quick
LeBron James, Ty Lue
Beef Or Nah? LeBron James And Tyronn Lue’s Most Heated & Happy Moments
Hollywood Sign on hillside
Hollywood’s ‘Museum Of Failure’ Celebrates Iconic Flops Throughout Time
Scott Eastwood,
John Boyega And Scott Eastwood On Pacific Rim, Inclusion In Hollywood and Fast Beef w/ Tyrese
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400
Migos Tries To Teach Fox Reporter How To Dab & It’s A Hilarious Mess