Home > Entertainment

Watch: Iggy Azalea Admits To Burning Nick Young’s Clothes After She Caught Him Cheating

Iggy gets real about setting all of Swaggy P's clothes on fire

rebecahjacobs

Posted 7 mins ago

Leave a comment
GQ Men Of The Year Awards - Pre Black Carpet

Source: Newspix / Getty

You probably remember a couple years back when Iggy Azalea caught her then-fiancé Nick Young cheating on tape, via footage from their home security cameras. After that, her next logical step was to torch his entire closet for revenge.

The Australian rapper talked with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, and admitted that she lit all of Swaggy P’s designer clothes on fire. She says, “I burned a lot, and I threw stuff in the pool too. I started off with water and it just seemed like that didn’t work.”

Iggy explained that before she did the deed, she texted Nick to give him one last chance to save his clothes–she then went on to burn his precious items using the fire pit in their backyard and caught it on tape. She said, “I texted him a video and I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m burning your shit. I don’t know where you’re at, probably with some girl, so I hope you get home quickly because I’m moving on.”

Peep the whole video below to hear the insane story:

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Silverback Mountain Gorilla, Democratic Republic of Congo
Planet Of The Apes: This Gorilla Walks Like A Human For One Important Reason
Jay Z
Jay Z Invests $3 Million Into An App That Could Change The Face Of Our Criminal Justice System
Man with his nose covered to not smell the poop
Hol’ Up: Are You Staying With Your Spouse After This Disgusting Prank?
Close-Up Of Adhesive Note Against Wall
This Is What We Ancient Folks Used To Do For Fun Back In The Day
Desus and KID Mero
Desus & Mero Just Dropped Some Merch With Urban Outfitters, But Hurry, It’s Selling Out Quick
LeBron James, Ty Lue
Beef Or Nah? LeBron James And Tyronn Lue’s Most Heated & Happy Moments
Hollywood Sign on hillside
Hollywood’s ‘Museum Of Failure’ Celebrates Iconic Flops Throughout Time
Scott Eastwood,
John Boyega And Scott Eastwood On Pacific Rim, Inclusion In Hollywood and Fast Beef w/ Tyrese
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400
Migos Tries To Teach Fox Reporter How To Dab & It’s A Hilarious Mess