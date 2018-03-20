Home > Entertainment

Trey Songz Arrested On Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Aaron Eaton

Posted 7 hours ago

ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Season 15

Source: Randy Holmes / Getty

It was reported that Trey Songz has been arrested for allegedly hitting a woman at a party in Hollywood. According to the woman, the singer was upset with her because she was talking to another man.

TMZ reported Trey Songz turned himself in, with his lawyer ,Shawn Holley, present. He was booked around 6 a.m. and posted a $50,000 bond shortly after.

Trey Songz took to Twitter and issued a statement on the situation saying “For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain.”

