Home > Entertainment

Watch: Tiffany Haddish and Tracy Morgan Shine In This Trailer For ‘The Last O.G.’

And it's executive produced by Jordan Peele. We're in for a treat.

rebecahjacobs

Posted 2 mins ago

Leave a comment
2017 Summer TCA - Portraits

Source: Smallz & Raskind / Getty

The Last O.G. looks like it’s really going to be something special, and this latest trailer proves that tenfold.

Executive Produced by Jordan Peele and starring Tiffany Haddish and Tracy Morgan, the narrative for this upcoming show has Morgan’s character finishing a 15-year stint in jail and returning to his neighborhood in Brooklyn. The problem with that is that when he returns, he find’s his old neighborhood to be gentrified, evolved, and unrecognizable.

The trailer shows that Tracy’s character both trying to come to terms with the new social norms in Brooklyn, but also has to dealing with the fact that his partner–played by Tiffany Haddish–has moved on while he was incarcerated.

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
2017 Summer TCA - Portraits
Watch: Tiffany Haddish and Tracy Morgan Shine In This Trailer For ‘The Last O.G.’
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Britney Spears Is The New Face Of Kenzo—But These Pics Don’t Look Anything Like Britney To Us
Watch What Happens Live - Season 11
‘The Read’: Kid Fury Talks DJ Envy & Being A Radical Beyoncé Fan On ‘Desus & Mero’
Happy African American woman.
You Know That Feeling When Your Crush MIGHT Know Your Name? This Is That Feeling.
Miami Tip GIF 2
Miami Tip Spills All The Juicy Tea On Missing Scenes From ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’
Cynthia Nixon
10 Gifs From ‘Sex And The City’ That Were Clues Of Miranda Running For Governor
Bomb Cyclone In Dumbo, New York
It’s The First Day Of Spring But The Tri-State Isn’t Excited…Because Never-Ending Snow
2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1
A Kanye West Dating Site Is Launching That’ll Put Your Yeezy Fandom To The Test
Middle School Classroom
Petty AF: You’ll Be Pissed To Find Out How This Woman Risked Her Career Over $180