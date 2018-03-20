Home > Entertainment

Cardi B Speaks On Why Video Vixens’ Stories Of Sexual Harassment Aren’t Taken Seriously

We can always count on Cardi to tell it like it is

rebecahjacobs

Posted 3 hours ago

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Cardi B is someone we can always count on to give us the real, and that’s exactly what she did in her recent interview with Cosmopolitan. On Monday, March 19, the magazine unveiled their full cover story with the rapper, where she decided to speak out on video vixens being completely left out of Hollywood’s #MeToo movement. She also talks about her own experience with dealing with sexual harassment in the industry.

During her conversation throughout the cover story, Cardi explains that plenty of vixens have been speaking out about sexual harassment in the music industry, but no one takes them seriously.

She explains her experiences saying, “A lot of video vixens have spoke about this and nobody gives a f**k. When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their d****s out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.’”

Do you think Cardi’s story has some truth to it? Read her full feature in Cosmo to hear more.

