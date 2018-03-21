Home > Entertainment

Gangsta: This Crab Is Going Viral For Knife Fighting The Chef About To Fry It

You have this sea creature effed up if you think it's going without a fight.

Close-up of Live Dungeness Crabs Ready for Market

Source: GomezDavid / Getty

One crab repped thug life to the fullest when they decided some chef wasn’t going to own them.

Somewhere in Malaysia, the sea creature got a hold of a knife and went head-to-head with its number one enemy. It even utilized some claw skills to get a good grip on the weapon before surrendering to the chef’s much bigger knife. Check out the action below.

 

Going out like a true G.

There’s no word on what happened to the crab afterwards, but no matter.

Its got our respect.

