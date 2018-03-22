Home > Entertainment

So Sad: Sacramento Police Kill Unarmed Black Man After Mistaking His Cellphone For A Gun [Video]

Aaron Eaton

Posted 2 hours ago

1/2 Morehouse Man, 1/2 Amazing.

Leave a comment
Shooting In Lower Manhattan Federal Building

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

 

Police Kill Unarmed Black Man; Mistake Cellphone For Gun

Two Sacramento police officers were placed on administrative leave after shooting an unarmed African American man after mistaking his cellphone for a gun.  Stephon Clark , 22,  was killed after police fired 20 shots at him while he was in the backyard of the home he shared with his grandparents and siblings.

Sacramento police released a statement saying the officers in the area were responding to a call of an individual breaking multiple car windows onMarch 18. The call described the suspect as a slim, 6-foot-1 black man wearing dark pants and a black hoodie and hiding in a backyard.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies in a helicopter circling the area spotted a man in a surrounding backyard and gave police on the ground Clark’s location.

According to police, the officers opened fire after Clark “extended” a “object” at them as they approached him. “The officers believed the suspect was pointing a firearm at them.” Sacramento police department said in a statement. “Fearing for their safety, the officers fired their duty weapons striking the suspect multiple times,”

Here is the body cam footage of the incident; WARNING its graphic:

cell phone , shooting , Stephon Clarkson , unarmed

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump Wants To Increase Military Size But Recruiters Are Having Trouble Finding People That Want To Enlist
Contraceptive pills
An Experimental Male Birth Control Pill Found To Be Safe and Effective; Could Hit The Market Soon
Beats x Migos x Grammy Event
Walk It Like I Talk It : Quavo Drops High School Football Highlight Reel And He Looks Like A Pro
CA: LAPD Gang Unit
So Sad: Sacramento Police Kill Unarmed Black Man After Mistaking His Cellphone For A Gun [Video]
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'The LEGO Batman Movie' - Arrivals
Amber Rose Has A Word For Folks Calling Her Son Gay For Liking Taylor Swift
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
WOW: Folks Are Calling This The Best LeBron James Video Ever — Thanks To Owen Wilson
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 1, 2016
Who Went Harder? Seeing Ghetto Spider Man & Black Panther Get Lit Will Put You In The Hump Day Mood
Close-up of Live Dungeness Crabs Ready for Market
Gangsta: This Crab Is Going Viral For Knife Fighting The Chef About To Fry It
Man putting wedding ring on woman.
Are Dermal Diamond Piercings The New Way To Say ‘I Do?’