Home > Entertainment

Trump Wants To Increase Military Size But Recruiters Are Having Trouble Finding People That Want To Enlist

Aaron Eaton

Posted 1 hour ago

1/2 Morehouse Man, 1/2 Amazing.

Leave a comment

 

Military Recruiters Are Struggling To Beef Up Military

Donald Trump wants to increase the size of the US Army but military recruiters are struggling to find people that want to enlist. Trump set a goal of 80,000 recruits this year, almost 10,000 more than last year, leaving recruiters to pick up the slack.

With the unemployment rate at record lows, the service is less appealing to those looking for opportunities. Other factors like record high obesity rates in the US narrow the recruitment pool. The Army is trying to combat this by adding a program to help potential recruits lose weight.Other initiatives like increasing bonuses and allowing more waivers for people who’ve used marijuana are other measures that the Army may explore.

Military , Recruit , Struggle , Trump

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump Wants To Increase Military Size But Recruiters Are Having Trouble Finding People That Want To Enlist
Contraceptive pills
An Experimental Male Birth Control Pill Found To Be Safe and Effective; Could Hit The Market Soon
Beats x Migos x Grammy Event
Walk It Like I Talk It : Quavo Drops High School Football Highlight Reel And He Looks Like A Pro
CA: LAPD Gang Unit
So Sad: Sacramento Police Kill Unarmed Black Man After Mistaking His Cellphone For A Gun [Video]
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'The LEGO Batman Movie' - Arrivals
Amber Rose Has A Word For Folks Calling Her Son Gay For Liking Taylor Swift
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
WOW: Folks Are Calling This The Best LeBron James Video Ever — Thanks To Owen Wilson
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 1, 2016
Who Went Harder? Seeing Ghetto Spider Man & Black Panther Get Lit Will Put You In The Hump Day Mood
Close-up of Live Dungeness Crabs Ready for Market
Gangsta: This Crab Is Going Viral For Knife Fighting The Chef About To Fry It
Man putting wedding ring on woman.
Are Dermal Diamond Piercings The New Way To Say ‘I Do?’