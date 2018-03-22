Home > News

Rest In Peace: Toys ‘R’ Us Founder Dead One Week After Company Goes Under

Our thoughts and prayers are with Charles' loved ones at this time.

King Sukii , Associate Entertainment Editor

Posted 2 hours ago

Charles Lazarus with Toy Truck

Source: Cheryl Chenet / Getty

Toys “R” Us founder Charles Lazarus has passed away at the age 94 years old, just one week after the company announced it plans to shut down all U.S. operations. It’s quite possible Lazarus died of a broken heart. As Just Jared reports, he started the company back in 1948 when he was just 25 years old “in anticipation of the baby boom” and remained CEO until 1994—only to see it closing down in 2018, of course.

The company said in a statement, ““There have been many sad moments for Toys ‘R’ Us in recent weeks, and none more heartbreaking than today’s news about the passing of our beloved founder. He visited us in New Jersey just last year, and we will forever be grateful for his positive energy, passion for the customer and love for children everywhere.”

May Charles rest in peace.

comments – Add Yours
