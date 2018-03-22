Home > News

#RealNews: Curtis Snow Talks Netflix, Mo’Nique & Legal Weed

The creator of “Snow On Tha Bluff” gives #RealNews commentary live from his tour bus in California.

Staff Writer

Posted 2 hours ago

Leave a comment
Curtis Snow

Source: Chilly-O / @chillyovesyou

In last month’s episode of #RealNews with @RealCurtisSnow, the Netflix legend talked White House corruption and gentrification.

This month, Curtis Snow gives his take on Mo’Nique, Netflix, JAY-Z hitting $900 million, partnering with Snoop Dogg On TrapFlix and trying legal weed in California.

#RealNews (03/22/18) 1/4 @realcurtissnow1

A post shared by Still On The Bluff (@stillonthebluff) on

 

CURTIS SNOW: “I ain’t even been catching up on the news,” admits Curtis Snow before a big meeting with YouTube and his TrapFlix parter JT The Bigga Figga in Oakland.

RICK ROSS WAS NOT ON LIFE SUPPORT GLOBALGRIND

“The boy Rick Ross, they say he was in the hospital on life machines, but they say he doing alright now.”

JAY-Z HITS $900 MILLION ACCORDING TO FORBES

“JAY-Z, they say he hit $900 million. It’s just that real money that didn’t get to them folks — and he got left with the crumbs. These crumbs, really. But they stacking it up. You know how that shit go.”

“But gaaatdamn; Need to donate something to something. Or help somebody out on something. All that g— Yeah, he’ll try to run for President. Thing about it, the next president could be anybody.

JT THE BIGGA FIGGA: “He could do it; JAY-Z could do it.”

CURTIS SNOW: “The next president — it could be anybody, now. It’s up for grabs.”

Keep clicking for Mo’Nique, Netflix and more.

#REALNEWS @REALCURTISSNOW ON #RICKROSS #JAYZ #MONIQUE #NETFLIX #TRAPFLIX #YOUTUBE #LEGALWEED , Curtis Snow , Jay Z , Legal weed , monique , Netflix , snow on tha bluff , trapflix

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
(Sigh): Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Made A Ton Of Eye Roll Statements This Month
Curtis Snow
#RealNews: Curtis Snow Talks Netflix, Mo’Nique & Legal Weed
Charles Lazarus with Toy Truck
Rest In Peace: Toys ‘R’ Us Founder Dead One Week After Company Goes Under
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
Find Out Why Chrissy Teigen Didn’t Take John Legend’s Last Name After They Got Married
Lena Waithe
Lena Waithe Talks Ready Player One & Making The Chi Blacker and More Authentic
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
Hallelujah: Instagram Is FINALLY Working Toward Making Our Feeds Chronological Again….Kinda
Young woman with dyed blue hair
Secure Your Wig: Boyfriend Snatches Girlfriend’s Wig While Trying To Do A Good Deed
Happy little commentator having a guest in a radio station during live broadcast.
Kindergartner Reaches Internet Stardom For His Hilarious Weather Report
The Humane Society Of The United States' To The Rescue Gala - Arrivals
Watch: Jhené Aiko Drops A Video For The Slauson Hills Edition Of “Never Call Me” With Cameos From LA’s Finest