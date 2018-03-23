Home > Entertainment

Eesh: Teen Fails Driving Test By Crashing Into The Driver’s Exam Station

She'll definitely have a story to tell in the future.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 3 hours ago

Nothing like the freedom of being able to drive

Source: ljubaphoto / Getty

One Minnesota teenager didn’t even make it to the road when she took her driver’s test this past Wednesday.

She did, however, manage to crash into the driver’s examination station.

Before you freak out, thankfully the teenager wasn’t hurt and her 60-year-old instructor only suffered minor injuries.

According to the Star Tribunethe 17-year-old was driving a 2014 Chevy Equinox and when the test started, she put the car into drive instead of reverse.

She then stepped on the accelerator, causing the car to zip forward, jump the curb and plow through the examination station in a strip mall.

 

Luckily, no one inside the office was hurt either and no charges will be filed.

As for the test?

It’s safe to say the teen will be doing runs around a vacant lot for a long time.

