Make It Rain : Comedian/Producer Byron Allen Buys Weather Channel For $300 Million

Aaron Eaton

Posted 53 mins ago

1/2 Morehouse Man, 1/2 Amazing.

Premiere Of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures' 'Hostiles' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Comedian/Producer Byron Allen’s “Entertainment Studios” has bought The Weather Channel for a reported $300 million.

The Weather Channel was once owned by NBCUniversal along with private equity firms Bain Capital and Blackstone Group ten years ago for $3.5 billion.

Allen said that buying The Weather Channel is part of a strategic business plan to invest billions over the next couple of years to pick up even more media assets. “The Weather Channel is a great fit with our portfolio. We’re going to invest to provide weather news nationally and globally,” he stated.

 

