Home > Entertainment

Woman Gets $10,000 Voucher From United Airlines For Giving Up Her Seat

Aaron Eaton

Posted 3 hours ago

1/2 Morehouse Man, 1/2 Amazing.

Leave a comment
Passenger Jet Being Moved Using An Aircraft Tractor at Heathrow Airport

Source: Education Images / Getty

Woman Negotiates $10,000 Voucher From American Airlines

A Washington D.C. woman was on her way to Texas  Thursday morning when airline staff starting asking passengers to volunteer their seats on the overbooked flight. Naturally no one did, so the airline told Allison Preiss  that she had to forfeit her seat, since she had paid the lowest fare. Preiss didn’t want to budge since she was en route to a friend’s bachelorette party.

The gate agents then offered a $2,000 voucher. Pushing her luck, Preiss said she’d prefer a check which they were about  to write (for $650), then another agent offered her a seat on the next flight out and a $10,000 voucher.

The offer is in accordance with the American Airline’s new cap for passengers who offer up their seats.

10000 , air , American , lines , Voucher

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
US-AVIATION-AMERICAN AIRLINES
Woman Gets $10,000 Voucher From United Airlines For Giving Up Her Seat
Global Grind Birthday Bash
Jeezy Announces Retirement; Says “Thug Motivation 104: Trust The Process” Will Be His Last Album
Baby2Baby Gala
Make It Rain : Comedian/Producer Byron Allen Buys Weather Channel For $300 Million
Side View Of Pretty Woman Looking Away
RIP: This Woman Staged A Funeral For Her Youth On Her 30th Birthday
2018 Buku Music + Arts Project
Change Of Heart? After Calling 2Pac ‘Boring,’ Lil Xan Plays His Music At A Concert
MTV EMA's 2013 - Show
If Safe Sex Was A Dance It Would Look Something Like This
Wendy's Sells Major Stake In Arby's To Private Equity Group
A Frosty Situation: 7 Of The Coldest Lines From Wendy’s ‘We Beefin?’ Mixtape
Nothing like the freedom of being able to drive
Eesh: Teen Fails Driving Test By Crashing Into The Driver’s Exam Station
Blue Brindle blue-eyed pit bull terrier puppy looking at camera
Puppy Love: Weird Facts About Puppies That May Make You Love Them More