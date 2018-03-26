Um… “Perched?” Twitter Is Confused By Stormy Daniels’ Word Choice

Stormy Daniels’ interview with 60 Minutes is going viral for obvious reasons.

Her revelation that America’s old dirty president likes it raw isn’t even surprising st this point, but their use of the word “perched” is still a lot to process.

Stormy said he was perched. Help. — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) March 25, 2018

Perched, she said. No condom, she said. — WonderJaye (@WonderJaye) March 25, 2018

According to Google, birds offen perch on branches and wires, while a church can be perched on a hill. But that still doesn’t maker her story 100% claro.

Did he have his leg up like Rico in Paid In Full?

Or was he reclined with the creepy come hither grin Diddy had on at the Met Gala?

Most iconic moment of 2017 was probably Diddy at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/xxP23Ycg8j — Y 🌺 (@swxvyx) December 28, 2017

Sorry for putting that image on your conscious this Monday morning, but the Tweets are still talking about Ms. Daniels’ historically significant word choice and hand gesture.

"I went to the restroom…and came out and he was sitting on the edge of the bed when I walked out – perched." – Stormy Daniels describing the beginning of her sexual encounter with Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/dqXm9vHsXM — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 26, 2018

@ us with your best description or visual of 45’s perch (JK, nobody wants to see that), and hit the jump for Twitter’s best guesses at what exactly “perched” means.

