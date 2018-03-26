Watch: Teyana Taylor Talks All About ‘Teyana & Iman’ On The Breakfast Club

Teyana Taylor stopped by The Breakfast Club on Monday, and of course–she was there to talk about her new show Teyana & Iman, which premieres on VH1 tonight!

The singer, dancer, and just all around talented individual talked to the Breakfast Club crew all about her upcoming show, her couple goals with hubby Iman Sumpert, raising her adorable daughter Junie, and countless other things. Check out the entire interview below if you wanna get your TT fix before watching Teyana & Iman tonight at 9/8c.

