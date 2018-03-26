Money Moves: Louis Vuitton Officially Names Virgil Abloh As Its New Men’s Artistic Director

This is pretty huge: Louis Vuitton has named Virgil Abloh, the founder of the elevated luxe-streetwear brand Off-White, as its new artistic director of menswear.

.@VirgilAbloh joins #LouisVuitton Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Virgil Abloh as its new Men’s Artistic Director. His first show will take place in June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. pic.twitter.com/4aEOH7T9J8 — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) March 26, 2018

Abloh is set to present his first collection for the French house in June, which will take place during men’s fashion week in Paris. He is taking over for Kim Jones, who held the position for seven years, who will now oversees menswear at Christian Dior. Nicolas Ghesquiere is staying on as the artistic director of women’s collections.

There have been rumors circulating all year that Abloh was a likely candidate for the top spot that’s been vacant since January, but news of the announcement still shocked both fans of the storied brand and fans of Virgil, personally.

Michael Burke, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, said in a statement that “having followed with great interest Virgil’s ascent since he worked with me at Fendi in 2006, I am thrilled to see how his innate creativity and disruptive approach have made him so relevant, not just in the world of fashion but in popular culture today.” Abloh, who has been the longtime creative director for Kanye West, has an almost cult-like fanbase for his Off-White clothing and pretty much everything else he does.

It will be interesting to see what Virgil does with the brand, and how he breathes some fresh life into such a beloved establishment. For someone who is used to doing partnerships with brands like Nike and Supreme, this venture into Louis Vuitton will undoubtedly show fans a different side of Abloh, but it’s a side everyone is excited to see.

Check out some Twitter reactions from when the news dropped on Sunday night.

Louis Vuitton hires Virgil Abloh, it's first African-American designer for the men's wear line https://t.co/P0aJNub6RL — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 26, 2018

Virgil Abloh is breaking down walls. He’s not a traditional designer. He doesn’t come from a traditional designer background yet he is now creative director at Louis Vuitton that’s fucking insane. He has a degree in Architecture! He didn’t even go to fashion school! — Mid sold to student athletes (@AnchorArmsInc) March 26, 2018

good morning happy monday !! may u scam ur way through this week with the confidence of virgil abloh — rawiya kameir (@rawiya) March 26, 2018

It's pretty stupid to think that Kanye would be mad at Virgil's new role at Louis Vuitton. If anything, this is one of the many things Kanye's been wanting to see in the fashion industry. — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) March 26, 2018

Most people had no idea who Virgil Abloh was 5 years ago. If this doesn't motivate you, I don't know what will. https://t.co/Hdsp5OeJVV — Everette Taylor (@Everette) March 26, 2018

Yes, Kanye helped pave the way for a lot of people. But never forget who’s been there for a very long time behind him helping him create a lot of the things we love him for. Congrats Virgil pic.twitter.com/dbcrjHDr0B — C (@IDKwhyImHere) March 26, 2018

louis vuitton’s stock boutta be WAY up now that virgil in the mix 👀 — Nick Mara (@nickmara) March 26, 2018

