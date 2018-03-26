Home > Style

Here’s The Heat People Are Rocking Today In Celebration Of Air Max Day

You already know what you're supposed to be wearing today

rebecahjacobs

Posted 5 hours ago

Leave a comment
Nike Air Max 97 Sk Skepta

Source: Courtesy Of Nike / NIke

Air Max Day is not only a beloved day for sneakerheads ’round the world, but it’s a holiday of sorts. Those into sneaker culture break out their freshest, most exclusive pairs of Air Max’s every year on 3.26, and 2018 is no different. And as per usual, Nike released some new Air Max’s for the occasion–like the super fawned over Sean Wotherpoons.

Have a Nike day and happy Air Max Day 💨 #airmaxday

A post shared by Thomas Carriere (@thomas_carriere) on

Whether you’re someone who has an incredible sneaker collection and you’re using today to break out some deadstock heat, or you’re just a big fan of the Air Max and you’re wearing your favorite pair to honor the legacy–today is a fun day to pay tribute to such an iconic shoe.

Check out what people are rocking today in honor of Air Max Day and see if anyone has anything better than the ones on your feet.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-CLIVE DAVIS
Finally!: Cardi B’s New Album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Drops April 6
Woman enjoying the sun
This Epic Photo Bomb Ruined A Picture Perfect Beach Moment
March For Our Lives In Washington, DC
Guns & Hip Hop: 7 Rappers That Should Join Killer Mike & Vic Mensa In Gun Debate
Rich Homie Quan Young Thug
Trap God Blessings: Gucci Mane Puts Up $1 Million For Rich Gang Tape
2016 BET Awards - Show
Watch: Schoolboy Q, Future, and DJ Esco Attend A House Party In The Hills For New “Code of Honor” Video
Nike Air Max 97 Sk Skepta
Here’s The Heat People Are Rocking Today In Celebration Of Air Max Day
Lil Wayne and Birdman Together - File Images
Have You Seen This Recent Photo Of Birdman Partying With Lil Wayne? Beef Buried.
Portrait Of Puppy Sitting On Grassy Field
Oregon Woman Accused Of Cooking Her Dog Alive
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14
Whoopi Goldberg and Tiffany Haddish To Star In The Next Tyler Perry Movie