Alicia Keys Set To Produce Biopic Of Legendary Choreographer Alvin Ailey

Aaron Eaton

Posted 4 hours ago

1/2 Morehouse Man, 1/2 Amazing.

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Alicia Keys To Produce Alvin Ailey Biopic

Alicia Keys has been named as one of the producers for the upcoming biopic based on the life of legendary choreographer Alvin Ailey. Keys will produce the film through her production company “AK Worldwide”. She will produce alongside Judy Kinberg, Susan Lewis, and Rachel Cohen and Jana Edelbaum from iDeal Partners.

Alvin Ailey founded the famed Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City in 1958 before his passing in 1989.

