Chris Brown Shares Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour Dates With 6lack, Rich the Kid, and H.E.R.

Chris Brown just announced that he’s headed on the road for the Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour. The shows kick off June 19 in Seattle and will run through 27 cities,moving all around the country until wrapping up in the beginning of August.
Named after his latest album, Breezy’s tour is supported by some dope artists, including 6lack, H.E.R., and Rich the Kid throughout various dates. The singer/dancer/rapper’s 45-track album was recently certified platinum, so it’s no surprise that Brown will be taking those new songs on the road.
If you’re trying to see Breezy on tour, tickets go on sale March 30th at 10am. Check out all of the tour dates below to see if he’s hitting a city near you.
June 19 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheater
June 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
June 24 – Phoenix, AZ* – Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
June 29 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
July 1 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion
July 3 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Thursday, July 5 – West Palm Beach, FL* – Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Friday, July 6 – Tampa, FL*+ – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 7 – Pelham, AL* – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 9 – Charlotte, NC* – PNC Music Pavilion
July 10 – Raleigh, NC*- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 12- Bristow, VA* – Jiffy Lube Live
July 13 – Virginia Beach, VA* – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 15- Newark, NJ^ – Prudential Center
July 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 18 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
July 19 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
July 21 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
July 22 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion
July 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 25 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 29 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 1 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
August 4 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
*without 6lack
+without H.E.R.
^without Rich the Kid