Home > Entertainment

LOL: This Man Nearly Lost His Mind When He Discovered His Wife Was Pregnant Again

One father's reaction goes viral.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 15 mins ago

Leave a comment
Pregnant woman telling the good news to her partner. Debica, Poland

Source: Anna Bizon / Getty

A Texas dad was met with a huge surprise when he thought he was just having a relaxing evening with his wife.

Jahan Brown Stewart posted a video of her placing a positive pregnancy test on top of her drink. Then, she entered the living room where she was watching TV with her husband, Charles Stewart.

She asked him to retrieve her drink for her and the scene that followed was nothing but fireworks.

Good or bad? We’ll let you decide. The clip has already racked up over 21 million views on Facebook. Check it out below!

 

Congrats to the Stewarts on their fourth child!

Charles Stewart , funny , humor , Jahan Brown Stewart , pregnancy , viral

Also On Global Grind:
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
Pregnant woman telling the good news to her partner. Debica, Poland
LOL: This Man Nearly Lost His Mind When He Discovered His Wife Was Pregnant Again
'America's Next Top Model' Cycle 22 Premiere Party - Arrivals
DUH: Tyra Banks & 14 Other Stars Who Admit To Having Plastic Surgery
A young businessman crying with his face in his hands
We Laughed Out Loud After Reading These Strange & Random Emails
'Spankin' New Music Week' with Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles and Solange Knowles on MTV's 'TRL' - November 21, 2002
Queen Of Targét: All The Times Beyoncé Was A Regular Degular Person Just Like Us
50th March On Washington Anniversary
OMG: Howard University’s Financial Aid Scandal Has Folks Ready To Square Up
DMology: Dick pics episode
DMology: When Unsolicited D*ck Pics Attack & Scar You For Life
PaleyLive NY Presents An Evening With The Cast And Creative Team Of 'Power'
O.G.G. Talk: Gems From Roxanne, Martin, Snoop, 50 Cent, Cam’Ron & More
Only In Indiana
Does Your Professor Make You Drop It Like It’s Hot When You’re Late To Class?
'Men for the Cure' Benefit Hosted by the Arquette Family
Where Is He Now? Devon Sawa A.K.A “Stan” From Eminem’s Famous Music Video