Home > Entertainment

One More Road To Cross: DMX Sentenced To One Year For Tax Fraud

Aaron Eaton

Posted 4 hours ago

1/2 Morehouse Man, 1/2 Amazing.

Leave a comment
Ruff Ryders Reunion Concert - Brooklyn, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

DMX Handed One Year Sentence For Tax Fraud

Earlier today DMX was sentenced to one year in prison for tax evasion after pleading guilty to dodging $1.7 million in taxes.

Prosecutors argued that DMX lived a “cash-only lifestyle for years” and depositing royalty checks into bank accounts that belonged to his manager, his ex-wife, and the mother of one of his children.

Judge Rakoff stated that he believed that DMX was a good man at heart and handed him less than the 5-years in prison that prosecutors were seeking, but added that in regards to his crimes “It cannot go unpunished.”

DMX , prison , tax

Also On Global Grind:
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
Odell Beckham Jr
New York State Of Mind: The Giants Are Reportedly Exploring Trades For Odell Beckham, Jr.
US-NYC-DMX-TAX-FRAUD-CRIME
One More Road To Cross: DMX Sentenced To One Year For Tax Fraud
Chloe Green and Jeremy Meeks leave the Bristol Hotel
Bag Secured : “Prison Bae” Jeremy Meeks And Billionaire Heiress Girlfriend Are Expecting Their First Child Together
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARD-BRITS
WTF? Another Strange Video Surfaces From Rich The Kid’s Viral USC Crash
Boyfriend watching frustrated girlfriend on sofa
SMH: Watch One Woman Take Baby Mama Drama To A Whole New Level
Pregnant woman telling the good news to her partner. Debica, Poland
LOL: This Man Nearly Lost His Mind When He Discovered His Wife Was Pregnant Again
'America's Next Top Model' Cycle 22 Premiere Party - Arrivals
DUH: Tyra Banks & 14 Other Stars Who Admit To Having Plastic Surgery
A young businessman crying with his face in his hands
We Laughed Out Loud After Reading These Strange & Random Emails
'Spankin' New Music Week' with Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles and Solange Knowles on MTV's 'TRL' - November 21, 2002
Queen Of Targét: All The Times Beyoncé Was A Regular Degular Person Just Like Us