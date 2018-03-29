Move Over Joanne, There’s A New Scammer On Campus

The internet is going nuts over the news of Howard University student, Tyrone Hankerson Jr.‘s financial aid scam. How did he do it? Why? Here’s what we know.

Multiple Howard University employees were fired after a whistleblower uncovered their scheme and blasted them on social media. The employees allegedly stole over a million dollars from the school. Hankerson is accused of embezzling $429,000 from Howard’s financial aid while working as a student employee in the financial aid office. The irony in all of this is that he used that stolen money to help him earn a law degree.

Here is Hankerson for reference.

Nah this man really stole all that money and frolicked into the wind like Scammy Poppins pic.twitter.com/SQmGqvFjAB — $cammer Moon Byke (@TickleMeHellNo) March 28, 2018

As a student employee in the financial aid office, Hankerson received tuition remission, which means for the most part he attended college for free. However, he and a few other employees fixed the system so that they could receive grants and scholarships as well. These were grants and scholarships that they didn’t need because they were already going to school for FREE.99!

So, what did Tyrone Hankerson Jr. do with all that money?

He finessed.

Tyrone Hankerson Jr. stole $429,000 from Howard University. Months away from graduation and the scam went south. Mink Coats, Designer Bags, personal videographer and media team. Everyone say hello to the FINESSE GOD TYRONE. pic.twitter.com/OFjPAr6QHl — Tariq Sayed (@StyleByTariq) March 28, 2018

He lived his best life.

Tyrone was living his best lives with our financial aid pic.twitter.com/7GLTqC5NSU — Jae’Challa (@BLOWthisJAE_) March 28, 2018

He bought Gucci bags.

Tyrone Hankerson Jr. stole $429,000 from Howard University. The biggest scammer of the YEAR pic.twitter.com/LblBZ5L9D8 — BlackLivesMatter✊🏿 (@ILoveBeinBlack) March 28, 2018

He bought $2600 shearling fur coat (looks more like Snuffleupagus fur but…)

Howard University student Tyrone Hankerson Jr. finessed $429,000 from the student loan department. Why he gotta have on the same outfit I was wearing in the Mink Slide music video, tho? pic.twitter.com/QpVanm9sRp — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) March 28, 2018

It goes without saying that the internet is having a field day with the discovery of Tyrone’s scheme and the results of all the things he was paying for. A college student being able to afford Gucci bags and expensive trips definitely looks sketchy. I wonder how he was able to get away with this for so long. Needless to say, Tyrone has released an official statement in hopes that he can prove his innocence.

ABC News has received the following statement on behalf of Tyrone Hankerson Jr. pic.twitter.com/hIA8uaIlG3 — Anastasia (@AnastasiaElyseW) March 28, 2018

Regardless, Black Twitter is going to get these jokes off and there’s nothing Tyrone Hankerson or anyone at Howard University can do about it.

Will Smith should play #TyroneHankersonJr in his autobiography titled “Six-Figures to Desperation” pic.twitter.com/zbKJ7Zf9mV — 𝓢𝓾𝓰𝓪𝓻𝓑𝓮𝓪𝓽𝓼 (@SugarBeats) March 29, 2018

Still, some students were unable to receive financial aid and thus, unable to attend school because of this. Hopefully, justice is served.

But this was definitely the “juug” of the year.

