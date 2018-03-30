New Nation, Who Dis? Here’s What Your Wakandan Name Would Be

Most Black people have already proclaimed future citizenship in Wakanda after seeing Black Panther, but that would also mean having to change your name.

I hate y’all all. I just saw a damn wakanda name generator. — Fatboy (@FatJustinHou) March 27, 2018

If you want to fit in with folks like T’Challa or Killmonger, than this Wakandan name generator is just the tool for you. And don’t worry if you name comes out a little long — it’s the Wakandan way.

Mine is Aririkutatemoto 😆 Lets hear yours, retweet after replying 😎 pic.twitter.com/dIHcvwSC8s — Sheldon (@sheldon_cameron) March 28, 2018

Wakanda, forever.

