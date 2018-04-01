Heroic: Matt Barnes Starts Fund For Stephon Clark’s Two Children

Former Sacramento King Matt Barnes is trying to help the family of Stephon Clark after his tragic execution.
Barnes, who went to high school in Sacramento, organized a rally for Clark on Saturday calling for the two officers involved inn Clark’s shooting to be charged.
He also announced that he will be starting a “Clark’s Boys’” fund to help secure Clark’s sons’ futures.
In the past, Barnes has been outspoken about the racism he faced as a teen in Sacramento.
Kings guard Garrett Temple attended the rally and Golden State Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr gave his team permission to attend if they chose.
