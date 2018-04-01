Humble Drag: This Is How You Shut Down A ‘Clueless’ Colonizer

When Jeanne Beker tried to play the victim to distract from Jully Black’s valid points on colonialism, Jully didn’t hesitate to shut the foolishness down on live television.
Whenever a supposed ally starts with the “can’t we all just get along” diversion, stick to the facts and don’t let them derail the conversation just for the sake of drama.
@AndrayDomise said it best via Twitter: Jully “gathered up Jeanne’s colonizing ass with the force of a Jabari bark on national television.
