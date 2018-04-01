Try Again: Trump Had One Easter Message People Weren’t Feeling

On a lovely Easter morning, many folks were out enjoying the weather…

dressing in their spring best…

…and maybe enjoying a message of love and forgiveness.

Even the biggest of celebrities were probably giving their politics a rest to enjoy a nice day off.

And then …

Trump’s Twitter fingers came flying.

After wishing followers a “HAPPY EASTER!” on Twitter, Trump went on to declare that there would be “NO MORE DACA DEAL.”

That’s right, he attacked the Obama-era protection of undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children — a program that affects millions.

Forty-Five then called on congressional Republicans to pass tougher immigration laws because the U.S. border with Mexico is “getting more dangerous.”

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Next, Trump threatened to dismantle the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) — which he said was Mexico’s “cash cow” — if the country didn’t curtail the flow of immigrants coming across the southern U.S. border.

Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Lastly, Trump talked about “big flows” of people who want “in on the act” trying to take advantage of DACA…which doesn’t make sense, considering the fact that while DACA is still operational, the program is no longer accepting new applicants, according to CNN.

These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

(Sigh)

Twitter was not here for the rants on this good Easter Sunday. Swipe through to peep what folks had to say about the president’s thoughts.

