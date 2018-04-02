Home > Entertainment

Prince Harry Will Always Answer The Call To Catch Some Twerk

“Royals” scramble into formation when Juve The Great declares, “Cash Money Taking Over for the ‘99 and the 2000.”

Staff Writer

Posted 2 hours ago

Leave a comment
Prince Harry Visits New Zealand - Day 7

Source: Pool / Getty

Looks like Mehgan Markel got her a real one.

As soon as he heard that baseline drop and Juvenile sais those magic words and numbers, Prince Harry had to slide to where the action was.

When booty calls, a man has no other choice but to get in formation.

Hit the jump to learn about the time a young Meghan Markel used her voice to get a major corporation to change its ad campaign.

We also have a conspiracy theory that claims Harry is leveraging his relationship with Meghan so that England can recolonize America.

back that Azz up , cash money , meme , prince harry

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
You May Also Like
comments – add yours