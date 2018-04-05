Home > Entertainment

Real Friends : Watch As Lil’ Yachty Birthday Gifts Quavo A Stack For Every Year He Was Born

Lil’ Yachty Gifts Quavo $27K For His Birthday

Migo’s lead man Quavo celebrated his birthday like a King over the weekend. After receiving crazy gifts like a new Lambo, label-mate Lil’ Yachty decided to give the gift that keeps on giving… CASH.

Watch as Yachty handed over $27,000 to Quavo:

 

#lilyachty gives #quavo $27,000 for his 27th birthday

