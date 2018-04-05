Home > News

Cryptology Podcast Shows You How To Hold It Down In A ‘Tiger Market’

The crypto squad makes it easier to navigate coins like Bitcoin, Ripple and Ethereum with examples from Hip Hop and pop culture.

On the latest episode of the Cryptology podcast, Elgindotcom, Big Baller Karl and Dutchie Flair discuss the latest developments in the cryptocurrency space.

For their 11th run, the gang is joined by Bronx-native Brother Chris to make sense of the unusually low prices on the current market.

Elgin introduces a new term to describe the Cryptology climate, “Tiger market,” which calls for agility and strength that bears and bulls just don’t have.

Pick up investment strategies and learn what Chance The Rapper and the controversial alt-coin Ripple have in common in the episode below:

Hit the jump for more gems and past episodes from the Cryptology squad.

