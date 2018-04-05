Home > Entertainment

Watch: Kevin Hart And Leslie Jones Spend A Day Getting Fit At The Ranch

This is an interesting way to get some exercise...

rebecahjacobs

Posted 3 hours ago

Leave a comment
NFL: FEB 03 Super Bowl LII - NFL Honors

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Kevin Hart‘s series What The Fit is taking over Youtube, and this week’s episode with Leslie Jones is even funnier than the last.

After shopping for the perfect outfit for the occasion, Hart takes Leslie to the Gibson Ranch for some rodeo-style exercise. There, the hilarious duo wash and brush horses, attempt to lasso a plastic bull, and Kevin gets dragged by one attached to a tractor. The whole episode is outrageous and provides endless laughs at both Leslie and Kevin’s expense.

YouTube original series ‘Kevin Hart: What The Fit’ is available on the Laugh Out Loud’s YouTube channel. You can watch the most recent episode below.

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Watch: Kevin Hart And Leslie Jones Spend A Day Getting Fit At The Ranch

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?



You May Also Like
comments – add yours