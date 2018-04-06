This Video Pretty Much Proves Cardi B Is Pregnant With Offset’s Child

Cardi B even sits pregnant now😘Atlantic Records was thinking about having her announce it on The Breakfast Club. Good idea? pic.twitter.com/VAZ5s9QoX9 — FAMEOLOUS (@fameolousent) April 6, 2018

C’mon Cardi, there’s no way you ain’t pregnant.

Pictures of Cardi B hiding what looks like a baby bump, as she arrived to her Invasion of Privacy album release party in NYC, have surfaced online and now there’s also a video that’s raising eyebrows. Watch the clip up top, courtesy of Fameolous, and tell us if you think Cardi’s carrying Offset‘s bigheaded bundle of joy in that belly of hers.