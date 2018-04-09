Home > Entertainment

Watch: Tyler, The Creator Makes A Cameo In The Trailer For ‘Bill Nye Saves The World’

It ain't hard to tell that this episode is gonna be a hit

rebecahjacobs

Posted 30 mins ago

CONVERSE x TYLER THE CREATOR

Source: Courtesy of Converse / Courtesy of Converse

Bill Nye, the world’s favorite science guy,  is returning to Netflix for a third season of his super popular series, Bill Nye Saves the World. In the most recent trailer for the upcoming season, Tyler, the Creator, who also happens to be the artist who wrote the theme-song, makes an appearance.

The clip of Nye with the Odd Future album shows the two doing some sort of experiment a spinning sneaker contraption, and Tyler looking at the rotating Converse with confusion. This episode is sure to be hilarious, which can be streamed on Netflix.

