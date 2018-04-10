Cryptology: A Bookie And A Better Talk Risk Vs. Reward

On Episode 12 of the Cryptology Podcast, @Elgindotcom and @_TheCivilRight interview opposing players in the same game: An anonymous bookie and gambler compare the risk and reward between betting on sports, stocks and cryptocurrencies.
Combined, they all gave solid reasons why you should diversify your Bitcoins and keep betting what you can afford.
Listen to the full episode below:
