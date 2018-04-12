Home > Entertainment

No Limit Solider, Fo’real : Master P Talks About The Time He Was ‘Bout It ‘Bout It And Almost Beat Up This NBA Legend

Master P Speaks On The Time Lamar Odom Stopped Him from Almost Fighting Kobe

Master P sat down on discussed his business ventures, rap legacy and short lived basketball career on “The Red Pill With Van Lathan” podcast. He also took a moment to speak on visiting the Lakers team facility and almost getting into it with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

“We had a couple words,” P says … noting that he’s more about action than talkin’.

 

