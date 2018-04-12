Home > Entertainment

Thicker Than A Bowl Of Cold Grits : This Latina Gymnast Has Social Media Doing Summersaults Over Her Gold Medal Body [Video]

Aaron Eaton

Posted 7 hours ago

1/2 Morehouse Man, 1/2 Amazing.

Leave a comment
GYMNASTICS-OLY-2016-RIO

Source: EMMANUEL DUNAND / Getty

This Gymnast Has Social Media Doing Summersaults

This Michigan gymnast, who is one of the top in the country, is getting attention for something other than her skills on the mat. Lauren Marinez is blowing up on social media for her curvy Latina figure. She has reportley gotten tons of DM’s from professional athletes and entertainers after this video hit the internet a few weeks ago.

 

gymnast , Latina , Lauren Marinez , thick

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Thicker Than A Bowl Of Cold Grits : This Latina Gymnast Has Social Media Doing Summersaults Over Her Gold Medal Body [Video]

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?



You May Also Like
comments – add yours