Thicker Than A Bowl Of Cold Grits : This Latina Gymnast Has Social Media Doing Summersaults Over Her Gold Medal Body [Video]

This Gymnast Has Social Media Doing Summersaults
This Michigan gymnast, who is one of the top in the country, is getting attention for something other than her skills on the mat. Lauren Marinez is blowing up on social media for her curvy Latina figure. She has reportley gotten tons of DM’s from professional athletes and entertainers after this video hit the internet a few weeks ago.
Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
12 photos Launch gallery
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Ellen DeGeneresSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lady GagaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Kid CudiSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. KehlaniSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Halle BerrySource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Michelle WilliamsSource:Splash News 10 of 12
11. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 12 of 12
You May Also Like
comments – add yours