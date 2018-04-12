Home > News

A Movement: White Castle Goes Meatless With A Sexy New Burger

Get your quarters together.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 23 mins ago

Las Vegas

Source: Robert Alexander / Getty

Vegetarians and V-curious folks gather around!

It seems like we have another win on our hands with the announcement of the White Castle Impossible Burger.

That’s right, a meatless burger is finally being tested at the major burger chain.

The Impossible Burger is made out of wheat (sorry gluten-free folks), potatoes, coconut oil, and heme — the special ingredient that makes it juicy, irony, and taste like meat burgers. The “bleeding burger” will also come on a square bun with smoked cheddar (sorry vegan folks), pickles, and onions.

Don’t expect any off-the-wall price either. Each slider will only cost $1.99 each and they’re making a test run at locations in New York, New Jersey and Chicago. If the Impossible Burgers are a hit, then they’ll expand to other states.

If you’re here for the meatless patty, make sure you save up your coins (literally) and give it a try, so the movement can continue!

 

