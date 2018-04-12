Tired Of Winter? Weatherman Has Near Meltdown After Reporting Luke Warm Temperatures

We’ve all been complaining about the weather for a really, really long time. In fact, here in NYC, we’re so ecstatic about it being 70 degrees this weekend, we’re literally counting down the days. But nobody—I repeat, nobody—is as tired of the cold, rain, and snow as Fox 17 weather reporter Garry Frank is. And with good reason.

Garry was hilariously giving his colleagues the weather update this past Tuesday when he had a near meltdown. Apparently, he’s sick and tired of everyone moaning and groaning when it’s not as hot as they would like it to be. At one point, he even said “What do you want me to do, lie to you? I’ll put 70 every day next time.”

It was hilarious. Press play and stop complaining!