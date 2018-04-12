Watch: Yo Gotti And Chris Brown Take A Trip To Memphis In The “Save It For Me” Video

Yo Gotti takes a trip back to his hometown of Memphis in the new video he just released for “Save It For Me,” which is an album cut from his 2017 project, I Still Am.
Throughout the visual, the rapper pulls up to his old neighborhood in a fresh new Lamborghini, as he flexes throughout the streets in his fancy whip. He spends his time remembering a girl that got away, and later reconciles with an old fling before bringing her to a party in his Lambo
Chris Brown‘s portion of the video features him doing what he does best, dancing and singing in a warehouse.
Check out the video below.
Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
12 photos Launch gallery
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Ellen DeGeneresSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lady GagaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Kid CudiSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. KehlaniSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Halle BerrySource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Michelle WilliamsSource:Splash News 10 of 12
11. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 12 of 12
You May Also Like
comments – add yours