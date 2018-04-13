CLOSE
Keeping Up? Tekashi69 Is ThisClose To Inking A $4.9 Million Dollar Deal

6ix9ine has been the center of a lot of drama lately, but maybe he's not here to play.

It looks like your fave is about to level up in a major way.

A new report states Brooklyn rapper Tekashi69 is thisclose to inking a multi-million dollar deal with the same audio company that’s doing business with Blac Chyna. According to TMZ, 4.9 million dollars are on the line:

“TUNES Audio tells TMZ that details are being tweaked, but as part of the deal 6ix9ine will get his own exclusive color of TUNES headphones, which will be red and promoted by the rapper. A percentage of sales will also go to charity.”

So, why Tekashi? Apparently, “the company says they think he’s the ‘new proclaimed king of NY’ and they’re looking to rule the headphones market.”

