Watch As Bounty Hunters Kick Down The Door And Arrest Orlando Brown In His Drawls

Aaron Eaton

Posted 2 hours ago

Video Shows Orlando Brown Getting Arrested By Bounty Hunters

Bounty hunters busted into a man’s house and found former “That So Raven” star  Orlando Brown hiding in his underwear before they executed an arrest warrant.

The footage shows the bounty hunters entering a residence by force and eventually finding Brown tucked away in a bedroom closet.

A judge issued a warrant for Brown when he failed to appear in court for a domestic violence dispute.

 

