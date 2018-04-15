BoycottStarbucks And Try Some Black-Owned Coffee

Starbucks has some explaining to do, and even that might not get them off the hook after a Philadelphia manager called police on some young Black men who hadn’t ordered anything… Yet.

We apologize to the two individuals and our customers for what took place at our Philadelphia store on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/suUsytXHks — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 14, 2018

It turns out the were waiting on someone else to start a meeting, but that’s beside the point. Starbucks’ is known as an open gathering spot for anyone, as long as they don’t fall asleep or harass other customers.

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

Here’s more footage of the young men staying calm as officers aggressively move chairs before arresting them.

Dd

Now being black at @Starbucks is apparently a crime. (This is in Philadelphia.) The look of (self-protective) resignation on the men’s faces is heartbreaking and infuriating. https://t.co/EiblbTDLyI — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) April 13, 2018

Hit the jump for a list of Black-owned coffee shops around the country, courtesy of @AfroStateOfMind.

I know a lot of folks are talking about #BoycottStarbucks but many of us are more interested in getting coffee from places where being Black isn’t a crime. Know of any #BlackOwnedCoffee shops? @ me w #BlackOwnedCoffee & location & I will RT. — Wakandan Afro State of Mind (@AfroStateOfMind) April 14, 2018

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Global Grind: