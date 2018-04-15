BoycottStarbucks And Try Some Black-Owned Coffee

Starbucks has some explaining to do, and even that might not get them off the hook after a Philadelphia manager called police on some young Black men who hadn’t ordered anything… Yet.
It turns out the were waiting on someone else to start a meeting, but that’s beside the point. Starbucks’ is known as an open gathering spot for anyone, as long as they don’t fall asleep or harass other customers.
Here’s more footage of the young men staying calm as officers aggressively move chairs before arresting them.
Hit the jump for a list of Black-owned coffee shops around the country, courtesy of @AfroStateOfMind.
