Strike Two: California Starbucks Caught Refusing To Let Black Customer Use Restroom

A White man who hadn’t bought anything was given the bathroom code minutes before a Black man was refused.

Staff Writer

Posted 9 hours ago

Starbucks To Raise Prices On Select Drinks, And Lower On Simple Drinks

Source: Chris Hondros / Getty

In case you thought the racist incident at a Philadelphia Starbucks this weekend was an isolated incident, here’s exhibit B of visiting “Starbucks While Black.”

Shaun King posted footage of Brandon Ward being profiled at a Starbucks in Redondo Beach, CA.

After asking for the bathroom code and being told he had to order something first, Brandon walked to the restroom to find Weston, a young White man, exiting.

Weston hadn’t made a purchase either, but for some strange reason, he was given the code without any hassle.

Watch the video below and see if you can spot the reason Brandon was treated differently by Starbucks employees.

This happens more than you think. Don’t be surprised if this is just the first of many examples that prove racism is alive and well.

