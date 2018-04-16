Strike Two: California Starbucks Caught Refusing To Let Black Customer Use Restroom

In case you thought the racist incident at a Philadelphia Starbucks this weekend was an isolated incident, here’s exhibit B of visiting “Starbucks While Black.”

Shaun King posted footage of Brandon Ward being profiled at a Starbucks in Redondo Beach, CA.

After asking for the bathroom code and being told he had to order something first, Brandon walked to the restroom to find Weston, a young White man, exiting.

Weston hadn’t made a purchase either, but for some strange reason, he was given the code without any hassle.

Watch the video below and see if you can spot the reason Brandon was treated differently by Starbucks employees.

Here we go again. Meet Brandon Ward. He was @Starbucks – about to make a purchase – and needed to use the restroom. They denied him the code. He then finds a white man, Weston, who came out of the restroom. He had not made a purchase but they gave HIM the code. RACISM. pic.twitter.com/2UGZ20aOtF — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) April 16, 2018

This happens more than you think. Don’t be surprised if this is just the first of many examples that prove racism is alive and well.

Also On Global Grind: